World population to hit 8 billion on Tuesday

The population of the world is expected to hit 8 billion people on Tuesday, November 15, as the World Population Prospects 2022 predict and the site Worldometer shows.

It is also expected that India will surpass China as the world's most populous country in 2023.

According to the UN's projections, the world population is expected to grow to around 8.5 billion by 2030 and 9.7 billion by 2050. However, this growth is projected to slow down and the population is expected to reach a peak of around 10.4 billion by the 2080s.

Prospects show that the number will remain at that level until 2100.

According to World Population Prospects 2022, fertility rates have declined significantly in recent years for many countries. Currently, two-thirds of the world's population resides in a country where lifetime fertility is below 2.1 births per woman, which is the level required for zero population growth in the long run given low mortality rates.

Between 2022 and 2050, the populations of 61 countries or areas are projected to decrease by 1% or more due to sustained low fertility rates and elevated rates of emigration in some cases.