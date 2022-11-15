US says new missile strikes on Ukraine will 'deepen concerns' by G20 over Russia

Russia's missile strikes on Ukraine Tuesday, some of which hit residential buildings in Kyiv, will increase the concerns among the G20 countries over the impact around the world of the war, the White House said.

"The United States strongly condemns Russia's latest missile attacks against Ukraine, which appear to have struck residential buildings in Kyiv and additional sites across the country," said White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

As the G20 meets in Bali, Indonesia to discuss the war's global repercussions, he said Russia is again trying to destroy Ukrainian critical infrastructure.

"These Russian strikes will serve to only deepen the concerns among the G20 about the destabilizing impact of Putin's war," Sullivan said in a statement.

The barrage of what Ukraine said was around 100 missiles targeted the country's energy network, leading to power outages as the winter begins.

It came as the G20 leaders were discussing the impact of the war on the global economy, driving up food and energy prices worldwide and raising fears over Moscow's threats to deploy tactical nuclear weapons.

"The United States and our allies and partners will continue to provide Ukraine with what it needs to defend itself, including air defense systems," said Sullivan.

"We will stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.