Ukrainian cities of Lviv in the west and Kharkiv in the east were attacked by Russia on Tuesday, officials said, following strikes on the capital Kyiv.

"There are explosions in Lviv," mayor Andriy Sadovy said in a statement on social media, calling on residents to stay in shelters, while Kharkiv's mayor, Igor Terekhov, said there was a "missile attack" on the city and that information about any casualties was being determined.