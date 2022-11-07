GERMANYS SCHOLZ INFORMS US PRESIDENT BIDEN ABOUT CHINA TRIP

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has informed US President Joe Biden about his visit to China.



According to the deputy spokesman of the German government, Wolfgang Büchner, and the White House, the two heads of government spoke on the phone on Sunday.



The German side said that Scholz and Biden "appreciated the clear statement by Chinese President Xi Jinping, who spoke out against the use of nuclear weapons and also against the threat of their use."



Both agreed to remain in close contact on this issue. Büchner said: "The federal chancellor and the president condemned the ongoing shelling of civilian infrastructure, in particular of energy supply facilities in Ukraine, by Russia. They also discussed Russian threats and baseless accusations of Ukraine's use of a so-called dirty bomb."



The White House said Biden and Scholz "agreed that Russia's recent nuclear threats are irresponsible."



The two leaders reportedly underlined their "continued commitment" to providing Ukraine with the economic, humanitarian and security assistance it needs to repel Russian aggression.



Scholz visited China on Friday.