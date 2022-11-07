UN announces early warning system against climate disasters

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced an action plan on Monday for an early warning system against climate disasters.



Speaking at the UN climate summit COP27 in Egypt's seaside city of Sharm el-Sheikh, Guterres said the plan calls for initial new targeted investments of $ 3.1 billion between 2023 and 2027-roughly six percent of the requested $50 billion in adaptation financing.



"Vulnerable communities in climate hotspots are being blindsided by cascading climate disasters without any means of prior alert," Guterres said.



"Countries with limited early warning coverage have disaster mortality eight times higher than countries with high coverage. The Action Plan launched today sets out the way forward to right this wrong, and protect lives and livelihoods."



The early warning system would allow communities hazardous climate-related events and would reduce by 30% the damages from extreme climate changes.



"People in Africa, South Asia, South and Central America, and the inhabitants of small island states are 15 times more likely to die from climate disasters. These disasters displace three times more people than war. And the situation is getting worse." Guterres said.



Egypt is currently hosting COP27, with more than 100 leaders and heads of states attending the global event to discuss ways to lessen the negative impacts of climate change and adapting to its repercussions.





























