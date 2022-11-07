U.S. reserves the right to talk to Russia on risk reduction -White House

The United States reserves the right to hold talks with Russia at the senior level on risk reduction, the White House said on Monday in not denying a report that national security adviser Jake Sullivan has been talking to Moscow.

She also said US support for Ukraine's war effort will be "unwavering" even if Republicans, who have expressed concerns about the level of spending, win midterm elections.

She said President Joe Biden is "committed to work in a bipartisan fashion, as he has been doing, to support Ukraine."