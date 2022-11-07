Greece, Türkiye should resolve differences through diplomacy: US envoy in Athens

It is essential that Greece and Türkiye resolve their differences through diplomacy, the US ambassador to Athens said on Sunday.

"The only thing that will work is to discuss and resolve the differences diplomatically and according to international law," George Tsunis said in an interview with private broadcaster ANT1, emphasizing that both neighboring countries are important and respected members of NATO.

"There are differences in many relationships. But peace is the primary principle in this case and can only be achieved diplomatically," Tsunis added.

Arguing that inflammatory rhetoric would not serve the interests of Athens, Ankara, or NATO, he drew attention to repeated US calls on both allies to engage in dialogue to overcome differences between them.

"These differences are not unique and can be resolved," he said, expressing hope that the disputes between the two countries would be settled through diplomatic channels "in the near future."

When asked how Washington would react in the face of an attack on Greece, Tsunis was careful in his wording. "The Greek army is capable of protecting the homeland but the US would tirelessly work to ensure the peace," he said.

The New York-born son of a Greek immigrant family, Tsunis has served as the US ambassador to Greece since May.

On Nov. 2, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu criticized Europe and the US over their approach to Türkiye-Greece relations, accusing Europe of double standards in Athens' favor.

Expressing Ankara's readiness to resolve outstanding disputes, Cavusoglu said this was not possible due to Greece's disregard of exploratory talks.

"Greece is blocking the pathway for international law and jurisprudence to resolve problems," he said, adding that it has sought to "impose their maximalist understanding" on Türkiye.