Foreign ministers discuss Türkiye-UAE ties, regional developments

The foreign ministers of Türkiye and the UAE met on Friday to discuss bilateral relations and regional developments.

Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu met his Emirati counterpart Sheikh Abdullah Bin Zayed Al Nahyan during a three-day visit to the Gulf monarchy.

"We discussed bilateral relations and regional development, including the ongoing Russian attack on Ukraine," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

The two ministers also discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, commerce, and energy.

Ties between Turkiye and the Arab world are experiencing a major thaw after years of tense relations.

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan's November 2021 visit led to the announcement of a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkiye. Both countries also signed several agreements on energy, environment, finance, and trade.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan also visited the UAE in February, with the two countries inking 13 agreements in various fields.