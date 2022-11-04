Turkish president receives NATO chief in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Friday received NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg in Istanbul.

Turkish first lady Emine Erdoğan and Stoltenberg's wife Ingrid Schulerud were also present at the reception held at Dolmabahce Presidential Office.



On Thursday, the NATO secretary general arrived in Türkiye on a three-day visit that is expected to be centered around the extension of the Istanbul grain deal, and NATO membership bids of Sweden and Finland.

Stoltenberg also met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu in Istanbul on Thursday.