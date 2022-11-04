BIDENS NATIONAL SECURITY ADVISOR VISITS UKRAINE, MEETS ZELENSKYY

US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan visited Ukraine on Friday for meetings with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his senior officials, according to the White House.

During his visit to Kyiv, Sullivan emphasized "the United States' steadfast support to Ukraine and its people as they defend their sovereignty and territorial integrity," National Security Council spokeswoman Adrienne Watson said in a statement.

"To that end, Mr. Sullivan announced an additional $400 million security assistance package, which includes refurbished T-72 tanks, unmanned aerial vehicles, and the refurbishment of 250 HAWK surface to air missiles for eventual transfer to Ukraine," she said.

"He also affirmed the continued provision of economic and humanitarian assistance , as well as ongoing efforts with partners to hold Russia accountable for its aggression," she added.

The tranche of military assistance that Sullivan discussed includes funding to refurbish HAWK air defense missiles for future transfers to Ukraine, 45 Refurbished T-72B tanks with updated optics, communications and armor packages, and 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones, the Pentagon said in a statement.

The T-72B tanks are being sent to Ukraine as part of a trilateral agreement coordinated with the Netherlands and Czech Republic.

An additional 40 armored boats designed for use on rivers and other inland waterways are being included, as are funding to refurbish 250 M1117 armored vehicles, tactical secure communications systems, and money to train Ukrainian forces and maintain their equipment.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked US President Joe Biden for the latest round of assistance, pointing in particular to the supply of armored vehicles that he said will "help us liberate Ukrainian land."

"We appreciate this continued support!" Zelenskyy said on Twitter.

The US has now given Ukraine more than $18.9 billion in military aid since Biden assumed office in 2021.



