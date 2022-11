Racist incident causes outrage in French parliament after far-right MP yells 'Go back to Africa' to Black lawmaker

A racist incident has caused outrage in the French parliament in Paris. The session was broken off on Thursday afternoon after an interjection by a deputy from the far-right nationalist National Rally and adjourned until Friday. Parliamentarians from other groups demanded harsh sanctions against Member of Parliament (MP) Grégoire de Fournas.

Published 04.11.2022 18:59





