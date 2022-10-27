Washington warns Russia against attacks on US satellites

Following Russian threats, the United States has warned Moscow against shooting down US satellites.



"I would just say that any attack on US infrastructure will be met with with a response and will be met with a response appropriate to the threat that's posed to our infrastructure," National Security Council communications director John Kirby said Thursday.



Russia had earlier threatened to attack US commercial satellites if they continue to be used to share information with Kiev regarding the war in Ukraine.



"The quasi-civilian infrastructure can become a legitimate target of a counter-attack," Russian Foreign Ministry representative Konstantin Vorontsov told the United Nations, according to state news agency TASS early on Thursday.



Kirby responded that "what's provocative and what's dangerous in the region right now is the war that Mr Putin continues to prosecute in Ukraine. That's what's provocative. That's what's dangerous."



"We're going to continue to support Ukraine. We've been very open and honest about that. Nothing's going to change about our approach," Kirby added.



Several Western nations are providing Kiev with satellite data for defence purposes. Since Russia's satellite network is less extensive, Ukraine has a slight intelligence advantage in this area.



Russia is capable of striking satellites in space. Last November, the country shot down one of its own discarded satellites with a laser weapon, causing international outrage. The US criticized the move as "reckless" sabre-rattling.

