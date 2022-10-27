PUTIN HAILS TÜRKIYES ERDOĞAN AS STRONG LEADER

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday praised Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as "a strong leader and a reliable partner."

Addressing international experts at a meeting of the Valdai Discussion Club in Moscow, Putin called Erdoğan "a strong, firm leader who is guided by the interests of Türkiye, the Turkish people, and the Turkish economy."

This includes Türkiye's position in energy sector, building TurkStream gas pipeline and a gas hub, as well as in tourism and agriculture, the Russian leader said.

Erdoğan never allows anyone to manipulate him or make decisions in interest of the third countries, he further said.

"He always protects interests (of Türkiye) in the dialogue with us. In this sense, Türkiye in general, and President Erdoğan in particular, are not easy partners.

"Many decisions are born in long and difficult discussions and negotiations. But there is a desire on both sides to reach these agreements. And we, as a rule, reach these agreements.

"In this sense, President Erdoğan is a consistent and reliable partner," Putin said.