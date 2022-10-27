US orders family members of gov’t employees to depart Abuja, Nigeria

The State Department on Thursday ordered the departure of family members of US government employees from Nigeria's capital Abuja, citing a heightened risk of terrorist attacks.

The order comes two days after the department asked non-emergency US government employees and family members to leave the city.

In its travel advisory, it warned Americans to reconsider traveling to Nigeria due to crime, terrorism, civil unrest, kidnapping and maritime crime.

The US embassy in Abuja is only able to provide emergency assistance to US citizens in the city and the consulate in Lagos is providing all routine and emergency services to US citizens in Nigeria, according to the department.

"The U.S. government has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens in many areas of Nigeria due to security conditions," the department added.