One dead, several injured in knife attack at Milan shopping centre

A man stabbed several people at a shopping centre in Milan, killing one person and injuring at least five others, before the attacker was overpowered by passers-by.



Three victims were taken to hospitals with serious injuries, the news agencies ANSA and Adnkronos reported on Thursday evening.



According to initial findings, investigators ruled out a terrorist motive for the 46-year-old Italian perpetrator, who was taken into custody by Carabinieri police.



It was reported that the Spanish soccer professional Pablo Marí from the Italian first division club AC Monza was among those attacked.



Details were not immediately available.



