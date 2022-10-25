Russia removes requirement to show negative PCR test upon arrival

 Contact Us
Published October 25,2022
Russia has removed the requirement to submit a negative PCR test or vaccination card when entering the country.

"Attention to all our passengers travelling to Russia; COVID-19 restrictions implemented in Russia have been ended," Turkish Airlines wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Presenting a vaccination card or a PCR test is no longer required when entering Russia," Türkiye's national flag carrier said.

Except for Russian citizens, passengers used to have a negative COVID-19 PCR test result in English or Russian, dated at most two days before entering the country.