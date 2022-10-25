NATO chief warns Russia not to 'use false pretexts' for escalation

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that "Russia must not use false pretexts for further escalation" in the Ukraine conflict.



"Russia now falsely claims Ukraine is preparing to use a radiological 'dirty bomb' on its own territory," the NATO boss said from aboard the aircraft carrier USS George HW Bush on which he was a guest. "NATO allies reject this transparently false allegation."



"Russia often accuses others of what they intend to do themselves. We have seen this pattern before. From Syria to Ukraine," he added. "The world is watching closely."



Moscow had previously alleged that Ukraine was planning to detonate a radioactive "dirty bomb" in a bid to discredit Russia.



The US aircraft carrier currently leads NATO's Neptune Strike 2022 exercise, according to the western alliance.



More than 80 aircraft, 14 ships and around 6,000 soldiers from NATO and partner countries are involved. Neptune Strike "tests our readiness to deter and defend across the Euro-Atlantic area," Stoltenberg asserted.



