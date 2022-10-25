PKK/YPG not fighting Daesh but attacking Syrians, Turkish borders: UN envoy

Türkiye's UN envoy said Tuesday that the PKK/YPG terror group is not fighting Daesh/ISIS but attacking Syrians and Turkish borders.

"The PKK/YPG and the so-called 'SDF' are misguidedly supported by some with the claim that they are fighting Daesh," Feridun Sinirlioğlu said at a UN Security Council session on Syria. "In reality, however, PKK/YPG/SDF continues to attack Syrian civilians and target Türkiye's borders with the very weapons provided to them to fight Daesh."

Sinirlioğlu said the SDF, which the US calls a partner, carries out 100 terror attacks every month in northern Syria.

"The terrorist organization does not even bother to cover up its crimes, but rather openly claims responsibility for these attacks, publishing them on its social media accounts," he said.

"To those who still support this terrorist organization or express 'concern' with regard to Türkiye's determination to eliminate this terrorist/separatist threat, I ask: how long will you continue to ignore these crimes?" Sinirlioğlu asked rhetorically.

FIGHT AGAINST TERRORISM

Sinirlioğlu also touched on anti-terror operations by Türkiye, saying they are "carried out to combat all terrorist organizations that threaten our national security."

"We are determined to continue this fight," he said. "As has been the case in the past, Türkiye is taking all measures and steps toward that objective and to prevent harm to Syrian civilians in the region."

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.