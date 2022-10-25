Türkiye, UK to further enhance ties in new period, Erdoğan tells British king

In the new period, Türkiye and the UK will continue to develop the strategic partnership and strong cooperation on which their relations are built, the Turkish president told Britain's King Charles III on Tuesday.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and King Charles III discussed bilateral relations between the two countries in a phone call, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said in a statement.

During the phone call, Erdoğan also extended his condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

King Charles ascended to the throne after the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II who died on Sept. 8 after a reign of 70 years.