Kiev says strike in southern Ukraine hit dozens of Chechnyan fighters

Kherson (dpa) In the Russian-occupied Kherson region of Ukraine, more than 100 soldiers from Chechnya were hit by artillery, according to Ukrainian sources.



"Precise artillery strikes by the Defence Forces have destroyed 30 occupants in the locality of Kajiry in the Kherson region and left more than 100 enemy soldiers under the rubble," the Ukrainian General Staff said in its evening situation report.



According to several consistent reports, the attack hit soldiers sent by Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov, although the information could not be independently verified.



The Ukrainian military governor of the Kherson region, Serhiy Khlan, stated that the Chechen unit had been stationed in the school of a village on the other bank of the river after their withdrawal from the city of Kherson across the Dnipro River.



The men had revealed their whereabouts themselves through photos on social networks, he said. He reported more than 40 dead and 60 buried.



The opposition Chechen Telegram channel 1Adat claimed that the staff of a Kadyrov regiment housed in a school had been shelled and put the death toll at around 100.



Kadyrov did not comment on the incident itself, though he did vent his displeasure on social media, calling Russia's approach in Ukraine weak.



