Türkiye to work to extend Ukraine grain deal: Senior Turkish diplomat

Türkiye will take necessary action to extend the Ukraine grain deal, the top Turkish official for relations with the EU said on Tuesday.

"We hope the term will be extended," said Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı, who is also the director for EU affairs at the ministry.

Addressing the Food Crisis Conference organized by the Turkish Presidency's Directorate of Communications and the EU-Türkiye Friendship Group at the European Parliament in Brussels, Kaymakçı pointed out that extending the deal for a year or more would be beneficial in terms of increasing predictability and production, while lowering tensions in food markets.

Türkiye will do its best to convey Ukraine's legitimate requests and demands to the Russian side, he added.

Noting that the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change have impacted food and agriculture, Kaymakçı said the main negative effect was due to conflicts around the world.

Kaymakçı said later on Twitter that he explained Türkiye's role in contributing to food security in the EU and how "the Black Sea Grain Initiative prevented a global food crisis."

Türkiye, the UN, Russia, and Ukraine signed an agreement in Istanbul on July 22 to resume grain exports from three Ukrainian Black Sea ports, which paused after the start of the Russia-Ukraine war in February.

The parties are currently negotiating a possible extension and expansion beyond a Nov. 19 deadline to include Russian grain and fertilizer exports.

