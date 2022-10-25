News World Ferry fire in eastern Indonesia kills 14

Indonesian rescuers evacuate a passenger after a fire on the ship Cantika Express 77 at Tenau Harbor in Kupang, East Nusa Tenggara province, Indonesia, October 24, 2022. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 14 people were killed after a ferry caught fire off the eastern Indonesian city of Kupang, a rescue official said on Tuesday.



The Cantika Express 77 was sailing from Kupang to Alor when it caught fire on Monday, said Putu Sudayaya, the head of the local search and rescue agency.



More than 300 people were rescued, he said.



A video posted online showed passengers wearing bright orange life vests jumping into the sea as flames engulfed the back part of the vessel.



Witnesses said some passengers smashed glass windows and kicked down the doors to escape after the fire broke out following an explosion in the rear deck.



"I saw a baby and I thought it was dead. I slapped its stomach and it vomited and breathed again," Mathis Asmau, was quoted as saying by the Pos Kupang news website.














































