NOBEL PEACE PRIZE 2022: ALES BYALYATSKI, RUSSIAS MEMORIAL AND UKRAINES CENTER FOR CIVIL LIBERTIES WIN

Nobel Peace Prize 2022: Ales Byalyatski, Russia's Memorial and Ukraine's Center for Civil Liberties win

Belarusian activist Ales Bialiatski, Russian human rights group Memorial and the Ukrainian organization Center for Civil Liberties are the winners of the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize for their efforts to document human rights abuses, the Norwegian Nobel Committee announces.

Published October 07,2022
Berit Reiss-Andersen, head of the Nobel Committee, announces the winner of Peace Prize [AP]

Belarusian human rights activist Ales Byalyatski, Russian human rights organisation Memorial and Ukrainian human rights organisation Center for Civil Liberties won the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their home countries. They have for many years promoted the right to criticise power and protect the fundamental rights of citizens," the Norwegian Nobel Committee said in its citation.

"They have made an outstanding effort to document war crimes, human right abuses and the abuse of power. Together they demonstrate the significance of civil society for peace and democracy."