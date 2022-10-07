Erdoğan: There are many countries that could provide Türkiye with fighter jets if U.S. does not

"There are many other countries that could providewith fighter jets if the U.S. fails to fulfill Ankara's need for," Turkish leadersaid in a statement on Friday.Asked about the F-16 deal with the US, Türkiye's president affirmed that "if the US does notregarding the F-16, there are plenty of other countries in thethat will give us what we need."

Asked if there was a heated exchange with the Greek premier at a dinner for leaders attending the European Political Community in Prague, Erdoğan said Kyriakos Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules.

"Do you think the President of the Republic of Türkiye would degrade himself to such a level?" Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.





"He (Mitsotakis) is a man who does not know the rules of the protocol. Although he was not supposed to deliver a speech in the program, I do not know from whom he received permission, he tried to respond to me," Erdogan added.

On the latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan said: "He thanked for our mediation in particular and said, 'I congratulate (Türkiye) on this successful mediation'."