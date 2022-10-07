 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan: There are many countries that could provide Türkiye with fighter jets if U.S. does not

Erdoğan: There are many countries that could provide Türkiye with fighter jets if U.S. does not

Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stressed in his comment on Friday that There were many other countries that could provide Türkiye with fighter jets if the United States did not fulfill Ankara's demand for F-16 fighter jets.

Agencies and A News WORLD
Published October 07,2022
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN: THERE ARE MANY COUNTRIES THAT COULD PROVIDE TÜRKIYE WITH FIGHTER JETS IF U.S. DOES NOT
"There are many other countries that could provide Türkiye with fighter jets if the U.S. fails to fulfill Ankara's need for F-16 aircraft," Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said in a statement on Friday.

Asked about the F-16 deal with the US, Türkiye's president affirmed that "if the US does not meet our needs regarding the F-16, there are plenty of other countries in the world that will give us what we need."

Asked if there was a heated exchange with the Greek premier at a dinner for leaders attending the European Political Community in Prague, Erdoğan said Kyriakos Mitsotakis lacks knowledge of protocol rules.

"Do you think the President of the Republic of Türkiye would degrade himself to such a level?" Erdoğan told reporters after Friday prayer in Istanbul.

"He (Mitsotakis) is a man who does not know the rules of the protocol. Although he was not supposed to deliver a speech in the program, I do not know from whom he received permission, he tried to respond to me," Erdogan added.

On the latest phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Erdoğan said: "He thanked for our mediation in particular and said, 'I congratulate (Türkiye) on this successful mediation'."