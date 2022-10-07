Anadolu Efes start EuroLeague season with win against Crvena Zvezda, 72-59

Anadolu Efes began the EuroLeague season opener Friday with a 72-59 win against Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade.

The first period ended with a 17-14 score in favor of Efes. But Crvena Zvezda managed to outscore the team from Turkey 20-18 in the second.

The Turkish basketball team controlled the remaining stanzas, 21-16 and 16-9 at Istanbul's Sinan Erdem Sports Hall.

Efes forward Will Clyburn was the high scorer of the game with 19 points while Vasilije Micic added 16 points and six assists.

"I feel like I had a good first half; second half I struggled. But all in all, my first game here was great," Anadolu Efes' Clyburn said after the game.

"The atmosphere was great, the team was great. I am happy to be here. Coach Ataman, he gives his guys freedom, and when you have freedom, you can be dangerous," he added.

Rodrigue Beaubois scored 10 points in the home victory.

Ghanian forward Benjamin Bentil helped the Serbian side with 13 points and four rebounds. Nikola Ivanovic scored nine points.

Meanwhile, Crvena Zvezda played the opener without Nemanja Nedovic and Ognjen Dobric.

Crvena Zvezda head coach Vladimir Jovanovic congratulated the Turkish side on their win. "Congratulations to Efes for the win that they deserved. They played better in the second half, with more energy, and we, unfortunately, did not respond to that in the right way," he said.