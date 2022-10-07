Ukrainian governor: Mass grave discovered in liberated Lyman

Another 200 graves and a mass grave have been discovered in the eastern town of Lyman which was recently liberated by Ukrainian troops, according to the military governor of the Donetsk region.



Pavlo Kyrylenko published photos on his Telegram channel on Friday evening, showing emergency personnel wearing white protective suits in a cordoned-off area.



Exhumations had already begun, Kyrylenko wrote.



Russian troops gave up the strategically important city of Lyman last weekend.



According to initial findings, the dead could be both Ukrainian soldiers or civilians, it said. The exact number of bodies in the mass grave, among them several toddlers as well as entire families, is still to be determined, according to the police.



