Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint news conference after a Normandy-format summit in Paris, France December 10, 2019. (REUTERS File Photo)

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel says it is important not to dismiss threats made during Russia's war on Ukraine as mere bluffing.



Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a "profound turning point," Merkel said on Thursday evening at a ceremony marking the 77th anniversary of the Munich newspaper Süddeutsche Zeitung.



She said it is a point "at which we are all well advised to take words seriously and deal with them seriously and not classify them as bluffs from the outset," she cautioned.



Merkel emphasized that lasting peace in Europe could only come about with the involvement of Russia. "As long as we haven't really managed to do that, the Cold War isn't really over either," the veteran politician said.



Merkel, 68, retired from politics last year after 16 years in power. She has largely withdrawn from public life since then, but is in demand as an occasional public speaker. She is due to publish her memoirs in late 2024.