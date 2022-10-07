Drone explodes at military airport in Russia

A drone has exploded at a military airport in Kaluga Oblast, about 200 kilometres south-west of Moscow, according to Russian authorities.



The drone "probably flew here from abroad," regional governor Vladislav Shapsha said on his Telegram channel.



There was no destruction or casualties as a result of the detonation. The airport is still in operation.



Local media earlier reported that the unmanned aerial vehicle had exploded over the runway.



After Russia launched its war against neighbouring Ukraine, the Russian leadership closed a number of airports in the west and south of the country to civilian air traffic.



However, no restrictions were imposed on the Kaluga region.



