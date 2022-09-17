UN condemns loss of life in West Bank amid Israeli raids

UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process Tor Wennesland has condemned the daily loss of life in the West Bank amid Israeli military raids in the occupied territory.

"He is gravely concerned by the deteriorating security situation and the unacceptable daily loss of life in the West Bank," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

"There can be no winners if the current violence continues to escalate," he said, adding that "civilians continue to pay the price for political failure."

Dujarric said the UN coordinator is engaged with all concerned parties to immediately reduce tensions, calling on Israel and Palestinians to "engage in good faith through dialogue to prevent the situation from spiraling out of control."

Almost on a daily basis, the Israeli army carries out raids and incursions across the occupied West Bank to detain what they say "wanted Palestinians" or to demolish Palestinian homes. The raids spark clashes with Palestinians, causing several fatalities.

























