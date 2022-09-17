Turkish leader Erdoğan in United States for UN General Assembly

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived in New York on Saturday after attending a two-day Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan will address the General Debate of the 77th UN General Assembly session on Sept. 20, which will run through Sept. 26.

The session will be held under the theme, A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges.

Besides, Erdoğan will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

The Turkish president is also expected to receive representatives of U.S.-based Turkish non-governmental organizations and Jewish groups, and attend an event organized by the Türkiye-U.S. Business Council.