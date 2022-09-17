Turkish leader Erdoğan heads to New York for UN talks

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan departed Friday for New York after finishing a two-day visit to Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Erdoğan will attend the general debate Tuesday of the 77th session of the UN General Assembly.

The General Assembly will be held under the theme of "A Watershed Moment: Transformative Solutions to Interlocking Challenges."

Erdogan will meet UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and hold talks with heads of state and government on the sidelines of the UN meeting.

The Turkish president is also expected to receive representatives of US-based Turkish nongovernmental organizations and Jewish groups and will attend the event to be held by the Türkiye-US Business Council with the participation of representatives of the business world.







