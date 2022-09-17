Kyrgyzstan declares state of emergency in Batken region bordering Tajikistan

Kyrgyzstan has declared a state of emergency in the Batken region bordering Tajikistan amid clashes, the Emergency Situations Ministry said.

The decision was taken on late Friday to ensure the safety of citizens, carry out work on the evacuation and resettlement of the population, prevent human losses and mobilize the relevant forces, according to a statement.

Clashes began at several sites on the border between two Central Asian republics on Friday morning.

Kyrgyzstan's Health Ministry said at least 24 people were killed in the clashes.

Tensions primarily stem from a border dispute, including matters related to irrigation, smuggling and illegal border crossings.