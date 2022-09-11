2 Turkish soldiers martyred in northern Iraq

Two Turkish soldiers were martyred and four others got injured in northern Iraq where the army launched a military operation to clear the area of terror elements, the National Defense Ministry said on Sunday.

Infantry Specialist Sgt. Harun Yildirim and Infantry Specialist Sgt. Savas Borlu were killed during clashes with the terrorist group in the Operation Claw-Lock zone, the ministry said on Twitter.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April to target the PKK terror organization's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

It was preceded by Operations Claw-Tiger and Claw-Eagle launched in 2020 to root out terrorists hiding in northern Iraq and plotting cross-border attacks in Türkiye.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.