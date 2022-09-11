News Economy Tens of thousands of Catlonians demonstrate for independence

Tens of thousands of Catlonians demonstrate for independence

DPA ECONOMY Published September 11,2022 Subscribe

Tens of thousands of Catalonians took to the streets of Barcelona on Sunday to demonstrate for independence from Spain.



Coming almost five years after Catalonia's failed secession from Spain, Sunday's rally was themed "Let's Return to Win: Independence!"



Initially, there was no information from the organizer, the separatist citizens' movement ANC, or the police on the number of participants.



However, observers estimated that it was fewer than last year, when the police said there were 108,000 and the ANC said there were 400,000 demonstrators. In the years before the pandemic, more than 1 million people took part.



Lower participation may also be due to disputes within the separatist movement. The left-wing ERC party of regional president Pere Aragonès, which is willing to negotiate with Madrid, and the Junts party, which is banking on a break with Madrid, are at odds.



Both are part of the governing coalition. For the first time in a long time, a regional head of government was absent from the rally.



Aragonès withdrew after being severely criticized by the ANC.In a short speech, Aragonès again called for a referendum on independence.



However, the government in Madrid rejects this and it is not provided for in the constitution. The population of Catalonia is divided. According to surveys, about half want independence, while the rest do not.









