Putin tells Macron attacks on Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant could be 'catastrophic'

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron discussed the security situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, the Kremlin said on Sunday.



Putin warned his French counterpart of the potential "catastrophic consequences" of what he said were Ukrainian attacks on the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine.



During a telephone call with Emmanuel Macron, Putin "drew attention to regular Ukrainian attacks on (Zaporizhzhia nuclear) facilities , including a radioactive waste storage facility, which is fraught with catastrophic consequences," the Kremlin said in a statement.



The two leaders expressed readiness for a "non-politicised interaction" on the matter with the participation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



Russia and Ukraine accuse each other of shelling the plant, risking a nuclear disaster. Operations at the plant were fully stopped on Sunday as a safety measure.



The two presidents also discussed global food security issues.



Putin told Macron it was important for the European Union not to hinder supplies of Russian food and fertilizers to Africa, Latin America and the Middle East, according to the Kremlin.