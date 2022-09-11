Kyiv: Russian forces have retreated from some areas of Kherson

Russia withdrew its troops from several areas in Ukraine's southern port city of Kherson, according to the Ukrainian army on Sunday.

Russian forces also continue vacating positions in the northern region of Kharkiv amid Kyiv's counter-offensive, the army said in a statement.

On Aug. 29, Ukraine announced a major offensive against its Russian-held southern regions. Kyiv has announced recapturing several regions from Russian forces since Wednesday.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said more than 30 settlements in Kharkiv were retaken from the Russian forces.

Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on Saturday that they are retreating from Balakleiia and Izium cities in Kharkiv "to achieve the goals of the special operation."