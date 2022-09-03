Turkish and Azerbaijani forces to perform joint military exercises

The air forces of Azerbaijan and Türkiye will begin Monday to perform a joint military drill, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said Friday.

The Turkish Air Force military personnel and aircraft that will participate in the TurAz Qartalı 2022 (TurAz Eagle 2022) Joint Flight-Tactical Exercises in Azerbaijan, it said.

"Tasks on the planning of joint activities of the Air Forces of the two countries, the study of interaction and combat interoperability, as well as the carrying out search-and-rescue measures will be fulfilled during the exercises," it added.