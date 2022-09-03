'Price would be heavy', Erdoğan warns Greece of its violations

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan warned Greece on Saturday, saying Athens occupying islands does not bind Türkiye.

"When the time comes, we will do what's necessary," Erdoğan said, speaking at the TEKNOFEST technology event in Samsun.

"As we say, all of a sudden, we can come overnight," he stressed.

Erdoğan further urged Greece to be cautious, reminding it of history, saying "We have only one sentence for Greece: Don't forget Izmir," referring to the province in the Western Türkiye liberated from Greek occupation in 1922.

"If you go further, the price will be heavy."