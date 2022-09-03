Türkiye can mediate on Ukraine nuclear plant, Erdoğan tells Putin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call that his country can play a facilitator role regarding the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine, his office said on Saturday.

The two leaders also discussed developments regarding Ukrainian grain exports and expressed their determination to continue the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear plant in Türkiye according to plans, the Turkish presidency said.

"We are worried. We do not want another Chernobyl," the Turkish leader said.

There has been growing alarm over Europe's largest nuclear plant, Zaporizhzhia, which is under Russian control.

Ukraine on Friday said it bombed a Russian base in the nearby town of Energodar, destroying three artillery systems as well as an ammunition depot.

A 14-strong team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) visited Zaporizhzhia, with the UN nuclear watchdog's chief, Rafael Grossi, saying that the site had been damaged in fighting.

Türkiye, which has friendly ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, has supplied Ukraine with drones and refused to join Western sanctions against Russia.

Before meeting with Zelensky, Erdoğan met with Putin in Sochi where the two countries pledged to boost their economic cooperation.

During their phone call on Saturday, Erdogan and Putin agreed to talk further in Samarkand on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit on September 15-16, the presidency said.