Greek police clash with asylum-seekers, activists at refugee camp in Athens

Police in Greece clashed with asylum-seekers and activists as Greek authorities started evacuating a refugee camp in the capital Athens, local media reported on Friday.

In the early hours of the day, teams of riot police raided the camp and tried to break the human chain at the entrance by beating them with clubs and delivering kicks and punches, Efsysn news outlet said.

However, the Greek police said in a statement that around 20 people prevented the workers who went there to help with the evacuation of the camp, and consequently, police were called in by local authorities.

The police added that they arrested six activists and will file charges against them.

Meanwhile, some rights groups and an opposition party condemned the violence at the camp.

Solidarity with Migrants said that police violence has reached a new zenith of violence. Movement Against Racism and the Fascist Threat (KEERFA) also demanded the withdrawal of the police from the facility.

Moreover, in a statement, the opposition MeRa25 party said: "Authoritarianism has become a new routine for the government."

In a related development, Migration and Asylum Minister Notis Mitarachi said in an interview with SKAI Radio that the decision to evacuate the camp was made together with the landowner of the camp, the municipality of Athens.