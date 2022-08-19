 Contact Us
News World Man killed in shooting in Malmö shopping centre, suspect arrested

Man killed in shooting in Malmö shopping centre, suspect arrested

DPA WORLD
Published August 20,2022
Subscribe
MAN KILLED IN SHOOTING IN MALMÖ SHOPPING CENTRE, SUSPECT ARRESTED
A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in a shopping centre in the Swedish city of Malmö on Friday.

A suspect, a male teenager, has been arrested, police said in a statement.

Officers had quickly arrived at the scene in numbers and there was no longer any danger, the police added.

On Tuesday, a woman was shot in the abdomen in a tram in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.