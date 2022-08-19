News World Man killed in shooting in Malmö shopping centre, suspect arrested

A man was killed and a woman injured in a shooting in a shopping centre in the Swedish city of Malmö on Friday.



A suspect, a male teenager, has been arrested, police said in a statement.



Officers had quickly arrived at the scene in numbers and there was no longer any danger, the police added.



On Tuesday, a woman was shot in the abdomen in a tram in the Swedish city of Gothenburg.









