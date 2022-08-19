Erdoğan calls decision to mutually appoint ambassadors "important step" for Türkiye-Israel relations

The relations between Türkiye and Israel will gain a "new momentum" after the appointment of ambassadors , Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Friday.

According to Türkiye 's Communications Directorate, Erdoğan and his Israeli counterpart Isaac Herzog discussed bilateral relations and regional issues over the phone.

During the conversation, Erdoğan said he considers the decision to mutually appoint ambassadors "an important step" towards the positive development of Türkiye-Israel relations .

Erdoğan told Herzog that Türkiye is in favor of developing cooperation and dialogue on the basis of respect for mutual sensitivities.

Earlier this week, Türkiye and Israel decided to fully restore diplomatic ties, and reappoint ambassadors after over four years.

Meanwhile, Herzog said on Twitter that he spoke with Erdoğan on the occasion of the restoration of full diplomatic relations, return of ambassadors and consuls-general, and resumption of Israeli flights to Türkiye.

"We welcomed the development and expressed our hopes for future progress," he added.