Several EU countries voice concern over Israeli raids on Palestinian NGOs

Nine EU countries on Friday expressed their concern over Thursday's Israeli raids on the Palestinian NGOs .

In a joint statement, foreign ministries of Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Sweden said: "A free and strong civil society is indispensable for promoting democratic values and for a two-state solution."

"The further reduction of civil space in the oPT (occupied Palestinian Territory) remains a source of concern," the statement added.

The countries underscored that Israel did not provide substantial information that would justify reviewing their policy toward the six Palestinian NGOs on the basis of the Israeli decision to designate them as "terrorist organisations."

"Should convincing evidence be made available to the contrary, we would act accordingly," they concluded.

On Thursday, the Israeli army stormed and ordered the closure of Palestinian NGOs in the West Bank cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh.

The EU last week decided to unfreeze funds allocated to six of the Palestinian NGOs, but despite the vote, the European Commission did not announce that the funds would be unfrozen.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday that Washington was "concerned" about the closures and had "conveyed the message that there must be a very high bar to take action against civil society organizations."







