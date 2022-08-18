EU hails decision by Türkiye, Israel to restore full diplomatic relations

This handout picture released on March 9, 2022 by the Turkish Presidential Press Service shows Israeli President Isaac Herzog (L) and his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shaking hands after a joint press conference in Ankara. (AFP Photo)

The European Union on Thursday hailed the recent Turkish-Israeli rapprochement.

"I welcome the announcement between Turkey and Israel to restore full diplomatic ties," EU commissioner for Enlargement and Neighborhood Oliver Varhelyi said on Twitter.

The remarks came after Türkiye and Israel announced on Wednesday that they will resume diplomatic relations and mutually reappoint ambassadors and consuls.

Varhelyi called the agreement "another milestone strengthening bilateral relations, stabilizing the region and fostering prosperity."

"The EU is ready to support establishing new grounds of cooperation," he added.

In his speech announcing the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu stressed that Türkiye will "continue to defend the rights of Palestine, Jerusalem, and Gaza, and it is important that our messages are conveyed directly to Tel Aviv at the ambassador level."

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had a phone talk with Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid to discuss bilateral relations and regional issues.

Erdoğan said he supports the development of cooperation and dialogue between the two countries built on a sustainable basis and respect for mutual sensitivities.

He also expressed his satisfaction with the progress achieved in relations under a framework agreed on during recent visits to Türkiye by Lapid and Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

