NO AGREEMENT ON SERBIA-KOSOVO TENSIONS YET: EUS BORRELL

EU-mediated "crisis management" talks Thursday between Serbia and Kosovo failed to quell rising tensions, but further dialogue will be held "in the coming days," the bloc's diplomatic chief said.

"Unhappily, we did not get to an agreement today... But it is not the end of the story," EU High Representative Josep Borrell said in a brief statement after the Brussels talks ended.

"I don't give up.... We need to continue discussing. We need to look for a solution. The process will continue," he said.