ERDOĞAN SAYS WAR TO END AT NEGOTIATING TABLE EVENTUALLY, TÜRKIYE SUPPORTS UKRAINES SOVEREIGNTY

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said during his visit to Lviv that the war will eventually end at negotiating table.

He added that the Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and UN chief Antonio Guterres echo this view also.

Speaking after the trilateral meeting with the Ukrainian leader and UN chief in Lviv, he said that the main topic was the Ukraine-Russia war during the meeting and possible ways to end the war.

Exchange of prisoners of war was also discussed during the trilateral talks, Erdoğan said, adding: "Türkiye attaches great importance to this issue".

Erdoğan said that they were making efforts to end the war through diplomatic means while his country is standing by Ukraine and supporting its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

He also said that he told Zelensky Türkiye will be providing the necessary help to rebuild Ukraine.

The international community must take more responsibility in the diplomatic efforts, he added.

Türkiye will continue to evaluate the outcome of today's meetings with Russian President Putin and the Russian side, Erdoğan said.

'NEW CHERNOBYL'

Turkish President Erdoğan also voiced his concerns over clashes around Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, saying: "We do not want to experience a new Chernobyl"

UN chief Guterres, for his part, said that any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia would be suicide and it must not be used as part of any military operation adding he is "gravely" concerned about the situation at the plant.

He urged Russia and Ukraine to exercise common sense.

"The area needs to be demilitarized," Guterres said.

"Agreement is urgently needed to re-establish Zaporizhzhya as purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area," he added.



"Common sense must prevail to avoid any actions that might endanger the physical integrity, safety or security of the nuclear plant."



Russia opposes the demilitarization of the site.

Zelensky, on the other hand, said that Russia should immediately withdraw forces from the nuclear plant and stop shelling.

GRAIN DEAL

Regarding the grain deal, Erdoğan said that "not only Ukraine, but the whole world has begun feeling positive effects of the historic Istanbul deal to resume Ukrainian grain exports."

"Since Aug. 1, we have delivered approximately 625,000 tons of Ukrainian grain to world markets through 25 ships."

Zelensky emphasized that the ship numbers needed to be increased while Guterres urged Russia and Ukraine to show a "spirit of compromise" to ensure the continued success of a U.N. brokered deal that enabled Ukraine to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports.

The United Nations wants to step up grain exports from Ukraine before winter, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said.

"We will do our best to scale up our operations to face... the coming winter," Guterres said, hailing the deal.

Guterres said 21 ships had departed from Ukrainian ports under the deal in less than a month, and 15 vessels had left Istanbul for Ukraine to load up with grain and other food supplies.

"Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, I have been clear: There is no solution to the global food crisis without ensuring full global access to Ukraine's food products and Russian food and fertilisers," he told reporters in Lviv.

"But it is only the beginning. I urge all parties to ensure continued success."

He said the signatories to the agreement had worked professionally and in good faith to keep the food flowing.

"I appeal for this to continue and for them to overcome all obstacles in a spirit of compromise and permanently settle all difficulties," he said, adding that initiatives in conflict situations are "inherently fragile" and must be constantly nurtured.

Under the July 22 framework deal brokered by Türkiye and the United Nations, Ukraine was able in early August to resume exports from its Black Sea ports, which had been stalled for five months because of Russia's Feb. 24 invasion.

"Meanwhile – and critically – we have seen signs that global food markets are beginning to stabilise," Guterres said. "But let's have no illusions – there is a long way to go before this will be translated into the daily life of people at their local bakery and in their markets."

"Getting food and fertiliser out of Ukraine and Russia in larger quantities is crucial to further calm commodity markets and lower prices," he said.