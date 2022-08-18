5 most downloaded applications worldwide in first half of 2022

Apptopia, a platform specialized in applications, has released the ranking on the five most downloaded applications globally in the first half of 2022.

Here is the list where a Chinese company unsurprisingly is coming at the top.

5- CAPCUT

CapCut, a quite comprehensive, free tool for video editing, is coming in fifth place with 169 million downloads between January and June.

4- SNAPCHAT

An application that is known by almost everyone, Snapchat comes in fourth place. The social media app recorded 174 million new users in the first half of the year.

3- WHATSAPP

The most popular messaging app in the world, Whatsapp is in third place in the list. It had nearly 220 million downloads in the first six months of the year.

4- INSTAGRAM

Coming in number four is Instagram, another very popular social media application that actually drew criticism lately for introducing TikTok-style videos.

It registered 280 million downloads in this period of time.

5- TIKTOK

Speaking of which, TikTok tops the list, having 317 million downloads worldwide, continuing to reign the ranking lists.