Ukrainian parliament extends martial law and general mobilization

The Ukrainian parliament has again extended martial law and a general mobilization, which have been in force since February 24.



Speaker Ruslan Stefantschuk made the announcement on Monday.



The decrees, which include an exit ban for men of conscript age between 18 and 60, will now apply up to and including November 21. It is the second extension since the Russian invasion.



Martial law gives the military expanded rights and restricts civil liberties such as the right to demonstrate. Many experts see the extension as an indicator of how long Kiev expects fighting to continue.

