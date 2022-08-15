PUTIN REAFFIRMS CAPTURING UKRAINES DONBASS REGION GOAL

Russian President Vladimir Putin has reaffirmed the goal of completely capturing the Donbass region, nearly six months after launching his unprovoked war on Ukraine.



The Kremlin leader told international guests at an annual military forum near Moscow on Monday that the Russian army is fulfilling its tasks in the so-called "People's republics of Donetsk and Luhansk."



While Ukraine accuses Russia of the most serious war crimes and a bloody occupation policy, Putin once again claimed that "the soil of the Donbass is being liberated step by step" from Ukrainian nationalists.



Putin recognised the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states in February despite international protests, and then launched a war.



The forum also featured a display of Russian tanks and missiles.



Putin praised the work of Russian arms companies in equipping the military with "modern weapons that today work for victory."



The Kremlin leader, also referring to guests from what officials say are 70 countries, said Russia had partners on many continents who showed courage and character without bowing to the US.



Meanwhile, the Russian state arms exporter Rosoboronexport stressed that Western sanctions are not affecting the export of military equipment.



By the end of 2023, for example, five units of the Russian S-400 missile defence system would be handed over to India in accordance with the supply contracts, Rosoboronexport head Alexander Mikheyev said. However, the head of the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugaev, admitted that some logistical problems had been encountered "in connection with the political events."



Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine on February 24.



Ukraine relies mainly on the supply of heavy weapons from the West for its defence.