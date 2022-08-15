Google warns of 'blood on streets' alarming employees of layoffs

 Contact Us
As the tech giant joins the list of companies that are laying off employees, an insider report has shown that a message shared across the company said that "there will be blood on the streets" if the next quarterly earnings do not improve after Alphabet, the parent company, reported weaker than expected earnings.

Published August 15,2022
Executives in Google have recently warned the company workers to improve performance or get prepared for leaving, according to reports.

According to the report, the leadership of the Cloud sales department has also threatened employees with an "overall examination of sales productivity and productivity in general" before the evaluation of the third quarter.

Google employers were worried about possible layoffs after the message.

The New York Post also revealed in another report that the company also extended quietly this month its hiring freeze.

Sundar Pichai, Alphabet and Google CEO, had also talked last month about improving productivity with the employees, touching on also the economic headwinds and uncertainty ahead.